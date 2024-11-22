DICK'S Sporting Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

As DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS prepares to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Nov. 26, investors are closely watching for insights into the company's performance this season.



DKS is expected to register sales and earnings decline year over year in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3 billion, indicating a drop of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.69, which suggests a decrease of 5.6% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark has moved up a penny in the past seven days.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 15.9%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15%, on average.

Factors to Note About DKS’ Upcoming Release

DICK’S Sporting’s quarterly performance is likely to have been hurt by an uncertain macroeconomic landscape. In addition, higher wage rates, along with increased investments in talent and technology to offer a better athlete experience, as well as investments in marketing, have been leading to elevated costs.



Management, on its lastearnings call had envisioned pre-opening expenses for the second half of fiscal 2024 to be moderately higher than the first half, led by the timing and mix of its store openings. Much of these expenses are likely to have been incurred in the fiscal third quarter. It had anticipated modest deleveraged adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses year over year. Such expenses might have weighed on the company’s profitability in the quarter under review. We expect pre-opening costs to increase 27.4% during the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



On the flip side, DICK’S Sporting’s robust strategies, including merchandising initiatives and store-related efforts, appear encouraging. Healthy transaction growth and higher average tickets have been contributing to DKS’ comparable-store sales (comps) performance for a while. We expect comps to rise 1% for the fiscal third quarter. These factors with strong demand for its key product categories, driven by differentiated assortments across footwear, athletic apparel and team sports, might have provided some cushion to the company’s performance during the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for DKS

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for DICK'S Sporting this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



DICK'S Sporting has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

DICK'S Sporting’s Valuation Picture

DICK'S Sporting has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79X, which is below the five-year high of 24.78X and the Retail - Miscellaneous industry’s average of 15.89X.



The recent market movements show that DICK'S Sporting’s shares have increased 9.2% in the past six months against the industry's 10% decline.

Three More Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Abercrombie & Fitch ANF currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.59% and a Zacks Rank of 2. ANF is likely to register growth in top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion, indicating an 11.7% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for ANF’s earnings is pegged at $2.32 per share, implying 26.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register growth in top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.35 billion, indicating 6.8% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for LULU’s earnings is pegged at $2.73 a share, implying a 7.9% increase from the year-earlier quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. AEO is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.31 billion, indicating a rise of 0.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 46 cents a share, down 6.1% from the prior-year quarter. AEO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.

