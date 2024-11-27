Dick’s Sporting price target raised to $258 from $256 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Dick’s Sporting (DKS) to $258 from $256 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Despite a solid beat, Dick’s Sporting shares were roughly flat, reflecting the high bar into the print, broader tariff concerns, and a softer EPS outlook for Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Management acknowledged the outlook balances broader macro conservatism and the shorter holiday shopping season against their own optimism about their underlying business and Truist sees further upside opportunities.

