DICK'S Sporting Partners With Lids to Expand Fan Merchandise

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS continues to strengthen its customer experience and licensed merchandise offerings through strategic partnerships that deepen engagement with sports fans. In line with this effort, the company announced a collaboration with Lids, the leading licensed headwear retailer, to introduce dedicated Lids shop-in-shops across DICK’S locations nationwide. The initiative underscores DICK’S focus on enhancing its assortment and creating differentiated in-store experiences to drive traffic and sales.



The partnership is already active in 46 DICK'S stores and is expected to expand to more than 100 locations by late summer 2026. Each Lids shop will feature immersive branding, fixtures and merchandising designed to showcase the company’s extensive portfolio of licensed and lifestyle headwear. According to DICK’S, the move reflects growing consumer demand for products that allow fans to express their team loyalty and personal style.



Beyond expanding product availability, the two companies will collaborate on visual merchandising and in-store training programs for DICK’S associates. Management believes the initiative will create a dedicated destination for sports fans while leveraging Lids’ expertise in licensed headwear. Lids operates more than 2,000 stores across North America, Europe and Australia and carries officially licensed merchandise from major leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA.



The latest partnership aligns with DICK'S broader strategy of enhancing its omnichannel ecosystem and elevating the shopping experience through differentiated offerings. With a growing portfolio that includes House of Sport and other experiential concepts, the company remains focused on building stronger customer connections and expanding its presence across key sports and lifestyle categories. Strategic collaborations such as the one with Lids are expected to support long-term growth and reinforce DICK’S position in the sporting goods retail market.

Strategic and Digital Strength Fuel DICK'S-Lids Deal

DICK'S Sporting continues to build on its strong market share gains and long-term growth initiatives, providing a solid backdrop for its new partnership with Lids. The retailer delivered robust first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, benefiting from broad-based growth across footwear, apparel and hardlines, while adding roughly 1.5 million new athletes to its customer database. Management remains optimistic about growth prospects, supported by the expansion of House of Sport and Field House formats, improving productivity and a recovering Foot Locker business. These initiatives are strengthening customer engagement and enhancing DICK'S ability to attract premium brands and differentiated merchandise. Against this backdrop, the addition of dedicated Lids shop-in-shops aligns well with DICK'S strategy of creating immersive retail experiences and expanding its licensed merchandise offerings, which should further support traffic and spending.



The company is also leveraging digital innovation to deepen athlete engagement and extend its ecosystem beyond traditional retail. Investments in its website and mobile app, the upcoming launch of the AI-powered Coach by DICK'S platform and strong momentum at GameChanger and the DICK'S Media Network are creating new avenues for growth and customer interaction. At the same time, encouraging progress in the Foot Locker turnaround and management's confidence in achieving synergy targets underscore the strength of DICK'S broader operating platform. These capabilities complement the Lids partnership by providing additional channels to connect with sports fans and enhance the omnichannel experience, reinforcing DICK'S position as a leading destination for athletes and fans alike.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 17.1% over the past three months against the industry's decline of 12%.

DKS Stock's Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Ross Stores ROST, a leading U.S. off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS stores, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE, which operates as a specialty value retailer, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 14.3% and 30.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.