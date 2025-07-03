DICK'S Sporting Goods DICK'S Deal Days From July 7 To 10

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday announced its biggest summer sale, DICK'S Deal Days, beginning Monday, July 7 till Thursday, July 10. Available on DICKS.com and the DICK'S mobile app, the company said that the four-day event will feature daily deals across apparel, footwear, team sports, fitness, golf, and more.

The sports goods retailer said that on the Deal days, shoppers can save up to 50 percent on apparels from brands like DSG, CALIA, VRST, Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour. Deals include tees and tanks under $10, polos under $20, shorts under $25, 50 percent off on Adidas and Lotto cleats, $45 off HOKA Arahi 7s, and select golf shoes under $60.

According to DICK'S Sporting Goods, exclusive offers on the Deal days include $20 off on app orders of $100 or more on July 7 and a $20 bonus reward for ScoreCard members on purchases of $150 or more from July 8-10. Convenient shopping options include One-Hour Pickup, Same-Day Delivery in select areas, and Free Shipping on orders over $49 for ScoreCard members, the company added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.