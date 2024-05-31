Diatreme Resources Extends Debt Maturity, Repays Part

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has successfully rolled over a $1 million debt, extending the maturity date by 12 months to May 2025, while repaying $0.5 million of the original $1.5 million. The move secures the company’s financial stability and allows it to continue developing its silica sand projects in Queensland. The terms of the debt include a fixed interest rate of 7.5%, with the flexibility of an unsecured debt that can be repaid any time without penalties.

