Diana Shipping Secures New Charter for m/v Maia

Diana Shipping Inc. has signed a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping for its Kamsarmax vessel, m/v Maia, at a daily rate of $11,600. This deal is expected to generate around $3.75 million in gross revenue for the minimum duration, adding to the company’s robust fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels. The charter highlights Diana Shipping’s strategic moves to optimize its fleet’s revenue potential in the dry bulk market.

