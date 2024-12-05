News & Insights

Stocks

Diana Shipping Secures New Charter for m/v Maia

December 05, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Diana Shipping Inc. has signed a time charter contract with Paralos Shipping for its Kamsarmax vessel, m/v Maia, at a daily rate of $11,600. This deal is expected to generate around $3.75 million in gross revenue for the minimum duration, adding to the company’s robust fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels. The charter highlights Diana Shipping’s strategic moves to optimize its fleet’s revenue potential in the dry bulk market.

For further insights into DSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.