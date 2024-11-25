Diana Shipping Reports Lower Q3 Earnings for 2024

Diana Shipping ( (DSX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Diana Shipping presented to its investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in dry bulk vessels, operates primarily in the short to medium-term time charter market transporting commodities like iron ore, coal, and grain. In its latest financial report for the third quarter of 2024, the company posted a net income of $3.7 million, a decrease from $7.4 million in the same period last year. The earnings per share for this quarter were $0.02 basic, down from $0.06 in the previous year, reflecting a challenging market environment characterized by lower charter rates and reduced ownership days, resulting in a decline in time charter revenues from $62.1 million to $57.5 million year-over-year.
Trending Articles
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
- Will Tesla Stock Crash by 33%? Here’s What UBS Expects
- ‘Time to Cash Out,’ Says Investor About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.