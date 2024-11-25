Diana Shipping Reports Lower Q3 Earnings for 2024

Diana Shipping ( (DSX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Diana Shipping presented to its investors.

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in dry bulk vessels, operates primarily in the short to medium-term time charter market transporting commodities like iron ore, coal, and grain. In its latest financial report for the third quarter of 2024, the company posted a net income of $3.7 million, a decrease from $7.4 million in the same period last year. The earnings per share for this quarter were $0.02 basic, down from $0.06 in the previous year, reflecting a challenging market environment characterized by lower charter rates and reduced ownership days, resulting in a decline in time charter revenues from $62.1 million to $57.5 million year-over-year.

