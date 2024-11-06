News & Insights

Diana Shipping Raises $25 Million Through Bond Tap

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Diana Shipping Inc. has successfully raised an additional US$25 million through a tap issue on its existing senior unsecured bond, bringing the total outstanding amount to US$175 million. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes as per the bond’s terms. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial management and its role in the global shipping sector.

