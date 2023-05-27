Diana Shipping (DSX) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Diana Shipping said on May 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on July 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 32.94%, the lowest has been 7.48%, and the highest has been 81.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 17.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diana Shipping. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 23.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSX is 0.07%, an increase of 58.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.38% to 12,030K shares. The put/call ratio of DSX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diana Shipping is 4.54. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.08% from its latest reported closing price of 3.78.

The projected annual revenue for Diana Shipping is 288MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hosking Partners LLP holds 3,885K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares, representing a decrease of 19.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,782K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 886K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 756K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Lesa Sroufe holds 653K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSX by 92,490.86% over the last quarter.

Diana Shipping Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

