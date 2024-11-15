News & Insights

Diamondrock Acquires AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

November 15, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

DiamondRock Hospitality Company has acquired the AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown for $30 million, marking a strategic addition to its portfolio of 37 hotels. This 245-room property, located in a thriving urban market with significant corporate presence, offers strong cash flow potential with an 8.2% capitalization rate, while aligning with the company’s goals of efficient capital recycling at a discount to replacement cost.

