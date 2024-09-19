Diamondback Explores Natural Gas for Power Generation in Oil Patch

Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG, one of the largest oil producers in the Permian Basin, is exploring innovative ways to meet the power demands of its drilling and fracking operations. As the company continues to expand its influence, particularly after the acquisition of Endeavor Energy, FANG faces a unique challenge to ensure a sustainable power supply in the face of an increasingly unreliable Texas power grid.



Shifting From Diesel to Electric Power in the Permian Basin

For years, oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin relied heavily on diesel generators to power its operations. However, in recent years, many companies, including FANG, have started transitioning to electricity provided by the local power grid. This shift is driven by a growing awareness of the environmental impact of diesel-powered generators and the pressure from investors for energy companies to adopt more sustainable practices.

However, the Texas power grid can be unpredictable in the remote parts of the Permian Basin. This unreliability presents a significant challenge for companies like FANG, which rely on a continuous power supply to keep its operations running smoothly.



FANG’s Vision: Addressing the Power Supply Challenge

At a recent Pickering Energy Partners’ investor conference in Austin, Diamondback's CEO, Travis Stice, highlighted the growing concerns surrounding the reliability of the Texas power grid. Stice acknowledged the challenges posed by the grid's instability but also emphasized the company's commitment to finding innovative solutions.

“Texas is in a bind,” Stice said during his presentation. “What we’re trying to think about is how we can solve some of the electrification demands that our investors have placed on us,” he added.

FANG is not alone in this struggle. Many Permian Basin producers are grappling with similar concerns as they attempt to balance operational efficiency with sustainability goals.



Natural Gas as a Potential Solution for FANG's Energy Needs

One of the potential solutions, that FANG is considering, is the use of natural gas produced during its drilling operations to generate electricity. Natural gas, which is often a byproduct of oil production, is abundant in the Permian Basin. Rather than flaring or venting excess gas, FANG can use this to power its operations, thereby reducing the company’s carbon footprint and lowering operational costs.

This approach should provide FANG with a more reliable and self-sufficient power source, reducing its dependence on the unstable Texas power grid. However, the company has not yet made any concrete plans in this direction.

When asked if FANG was considering building its own gas-fired power plants, Stice was cautious in his response. “I don’t think you’d ever see Diamondback saying, ‘OK, we’re going to go build one,’” he said. He also added, “But is it possible we participate with our balance sheet in some of these investments?”

Collaboration With Oklo for Small Nuclear Reactors

In addition to exploring natural gas as a potential power source, FANG signed a nonbinding letter of intent with California-based Oklo Inc. OKLO, a nuclear power developer, to explore the use of small modular reactors (“SMRs”) for some of its future energy needs. SMRs are new promising technologies that could provide clean, reliable and scalable electricity to remote locations like the Permian Basin.

While still in the early stages, this partnership with OKLO demonstrates FANG's commitment to exploring innovative energy solutions that will help the company meet its electrification goals while adhering to environmental and investor expectations.

Role of Permian Basin Producers in the Future of Energy

FANG's exploration of alternative power sources is part of a broader trend among Permian Basin producers. As pressure mounts from environmental advocates, regulators and investors, many companies are being forced to rethink its traditional reliance on fossil fuels and explore more sustainable alternatives.

By potentially utilizing natural gas and nuclear energy to power its operations, Diamondback Energy will not only reduce the company’s environmental impact but also improve its operational efficiency. The company's leadership in adopting cutting-edge technologies will set a precedent for other producers in the region.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead for Diamondback Energy

While FANG's plans to explore alternative energy sources are promising, it still faces significant challenges. The costs of developing or participating in gas-fired power plants or deploying small nuclear reactors are substantial. Moreover, regulatory hurdles and technological uncertainties can slow the progress of these initiatives.

However, if successful, these efforts should position FANG as a leader in the transition to clean energy within the oil and gas industry. As more companies in the Permian Basin move away from traditional diesel-powered operations, those that embrace sustainable power sources will likely have a competitive edge in operational costs and investor appeal.

Overall, FANG's ongoing efforts to address the power challenges in the Permian Basin reflect a broader industry shift toward sustainability and innovation. By exploring the use of natural gas and partnering with OKLO to deploy small nuclear reactors, FANG is taking bold steps to ensure the long-term viability of its operations. As the company navigates the complexities of the Texas power grid and rising investor expectations, its ability to adapt and innovate will be critical. If successful, FANG's approach will serve as a model for other Permian Basin producers looking to balance operational needs with environmental responsibilities.



Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, FANG and OKLO have a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like TechnipFMC plc FTI and Vaalco Energy, Inc. EGY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

TechnipFMC is valued at $10.92 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 19.7%. FTI is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry.

Houston, TX-based Vaalco Energy is valued at $610.01 million. The oil and gas exploration and production company currently pays a dividend of 25 cents per share, or 4.25%, on an annual basis. EGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

