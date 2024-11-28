Diamond Estates Shows Strong Q2 Financial Turnaround

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (TSE:DWS) has released an update.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits reported a slight dip in revenue for Q2 2025, while achieving a significant boost in gross margin and turning a net income of $0.2 million from a loss in the previous year. The Winery division experienced a sales increase due to expanded market access, while the Agency division faced challenges from the loss of a key supplier and the sale of operations. Notably, EBITDA improved substantially, driven by enhanced gross margins and reduced expenses.
