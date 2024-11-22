Diamond Estates Amends Loan Agreement and Issues DSUs

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (TSE:DWS) has released an update.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits has announced an amendment to its credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal, including a new non-revolving credit facility of $2.5 million. Additionally, the company has issued deferred share units to directors as part of compensation, to be settled in common shares upon retirement.

