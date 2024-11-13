DiaMedica Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (15c), consensus (15c)

Following in-depth discussions of the ReMEDy2 trial with current and prospective investigators, stroke experts and its scientific advisory board, the Company has made certain additional updates to the protocol intended to enhance the probability of success for the trial, principally through two modifications: broadening the trial population to include patients not responding to thrombolytic treatment (tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) or tenecteplase (TNK)) and increasing the sample size of the planned interim analysis. These changes were submitted the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 30, 2024, and as no FDA comments have been received to-date, the Company is proceeding with implementation. The first modification of expanding the trial population will capture patients expected to demonstrate a strong treatment response with a low placebo response, potentially enhancing the primary outcome measure for the ReMEDy2 trial. These patients are considered “non-responders” if they receive thrombolytic therapy but retain a persistent neurologic deficit, meaning that their stroke symptoms do not improve, six or more hours following administration of the thrombolytic. In the Company’s prior ReMEDy1 Phase 2 stroke trial, the subgroup of patients who received tPA (n=20) prior to enrollment showed the highest response rate of any group, with these patients receiving DM199 or placebo an average of 13.5 hours post-tPA administration, indicating that the participants did have a persistent neurological deficit prior to randomization. The Company further notes that including these patients has the potential to significantly accelerate enrollment. The second modification follows additional statistical modeling of the adaptive design study whereby the interim analysis will be conducted when 200 subjects are treated instead of the previously proposed sample size of 144 subjects. The incremental increase in sample size is intended to increase the precision of the algorithm used to determine the final overall sample size, which we expect will reduce the total number of participants required for the study, thereby reducing the overall trial timeline and trial cost. DiaMedica plans to submit an amended statistical analysis plan (SAP) to the FDA for confirmatory comments. Together, these protocol and SAP changes are intended to increase the probability of success for the ReMEDy2 trial and expedite overall completion of the study, with potential for a reduced sample size and cost savings.

