DiaMedica Therapeutics Advances Trials and Financial Position

DiaMedica Therapeutics announced updates to its ReMEDy2 trial for acute ischemic stroke, including expanding the patient pool and increasing interim analysis size, aimed at enhancing trial success and reducing costs. The company also reported regulatory approval for a Phase 2 trial of DM199 for preeclampsia in South Africa. Financially, DiaMedica has $50.2 million in cash and investments, with increased R&D expenses reflecting ongoing trial expansions.

