News & Insights

Stocks

DiaMedica Therapeutics Advances Trials and Financial Position

November 13, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Diamedica Therapeutics ( (DMAC) ) just unveiled an update.

DiaMedica Therapeutics announced updates to its ReMEDy2 trial for acute ischemic stroke, including expanding the patient pool and increasing interim analysis size, aimed at enhancing trial success and reducing costs. The company also reported regulatory approval for a Phase 2 trial of DM199 for preeclampsia in South Africa. Financially, DiaMedica has $50.2 million in cash and investments, with increased R&D expenses reflecting ongoing trial expansions.

Learn more about DMAC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DMAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.