News & Insights

Stocks

Diageo upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

December 04, 2024 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies upgraded Diageo (DEO) to Buy from Hold with a price target of 2,800 GBp, up from 2,300 GBp. Diageo will start to look different as confidence in spirits growth increases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Under a new, “heavyweight” CFO, the firm also sees a renewed focus on growth, profitability and cash flows, Jefferies states, adding that while FY25 will be a tough year, Diageo’s likely provision of financial framework for FY27-FY29 expected with its first-half results in February of 2025 represents a “clearing event” for the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DEO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEO
DGEAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.