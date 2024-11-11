News & Insights

Diageo Boosts Executive Shareholding with Incentive Plan

November 11, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo plc announced a series of share transactions under its 2001 Share Incentive Plan, involving members of its Executive Committee. The transactions included the purchase of partnership shares and the award of matching shares, reflecting a strategic move to enhance employee investment in the company. These transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange and outside trading venues, indicating active participation by top management.

