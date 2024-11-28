DHH S.p.A. Advances with Stock Option Plan

DHH S.p.A (IT:DHH) has released an update.

DHH S.p.A. has announced that its Executive Chairman, Giandomenico Sica, has exercised 250,000 options under the company’s Stock Option Plan, resulting in the issuance of 115,000 new ordinary shares at a price of €1.79 each. This development is part of a strategic capital increase aimed at enhancing the company’s financial standing as it continues to integrate cutting-edge AI technologies to transform internet infrastructure. The total share capital is expected to reach €523,777.20 by March 2025.

