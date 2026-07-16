DHC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/20/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/20/26, Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 8/13/26. As a percentage of DHC's recent stock price of $8.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DHC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.18 per share, with $9.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.09.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DHC makes up 6.99% of the Residential REIT ETF (Symbol: HAUS) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding DHC).

In Thursday trading, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further DHC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.