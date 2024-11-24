News & Insights

DGR Global Secures Funding for Debt Refinancing and Growth

November 24, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

DGR Global Limited (AU:DGR) has released an update.

DGR Global Limited has entered into a funding agreement with Samuel Holdings to refinance existing debt and support its legal proceedings. This agreement, subject to shareholder approval, involves an initial funding tranche of up to $9 million, with a potential second tranche of $14.5 million. This strategic move is expected to provide DGR with the financial runway needed to advance its litigation and explore growth opportunities, particularly in the promising SolGold Cascabel project.

