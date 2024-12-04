News & Insights

DGL Group Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

December 04, 2024 — 10:47 pm EST

DGL Group Limited (AU:DGL) has released an update.

DGL Group Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Simon Henry, who recently acquired an additional 1.6 million shares in the company. This acquisition increases his total holdings to over 154 million shares, reflecting a significant investment in the firm’s future. The shares were purchased on the open market for approximately $969,142.

