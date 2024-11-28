News & Insights

Stocks

DGL Group Director Boosts Shareholding with Major Purchase

November 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DGL Group Limited (AU:DGL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DGL Group Limited’s director, Simon Henry, recently increased his direct holding by acquiring 276,000 fully paid ordinary shares, raising his total to 152,687,229 shares. This acquisition, valued at over $155,000, was conducted through an on-market purchase. Investors may view this as a signal of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:DGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.