DGL Group Director Boosts Shareholding with Major Purchase

DGL Group Limited (AU:DGL) has released an update.
DGL Group Limited’s director, Simon Henry, recently increased his direct holding by acquiring 276,000 fully paid ordinary shares, raising his total to 152,687,229 shares. This acquisition, valued at over $155,000, was conducted through an on-market purchase. Investors may view this as a signal of confidence in the company’s future prospects.
