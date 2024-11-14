News & Insights

DFI Retail Group Reports Profit Growth Amid Strategic Moves

November 14, 2024

DFI Retail Group Holdings (SG:D01) has released an update.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited reported a 4% increase in net profit for Q3 2024, despite a drop in sales in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia due to changing consumer behavior and rising living costs. The company is focusing on strategic initiatives like enhancing product relevance and reducing net debt, with significant progress shown by the divestment of its Yonghui stake. This disciplined approach is aimed at strengthening its financial position amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

