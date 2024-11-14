DFI Retail Group Reports Profit Growth Amid Strategic Moves

DFI Retail Group Holdings (SG:D01) has released an update.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited reported a 4% increase in net profit for Q3 2024, despite a drop in sales in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia due to changing consumer behavior and rising living costs. The company is focusing on strategic initiatives like enhancing product relevance and reducing net debt, with significant progress shown by the divestment of its Yonghui stake. This disciplined approach is aimed at strengthening its financial position amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

For further insights into SG:D01 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.