Dexus Industria REIT Strengthens Governance with AGM Resolutions

Dexus Industria REIT (AU:DXI) has released an update.
Dexus Industria REIT successfully completed its 2024 Annual General Meeting, passing key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of Jonathan Sweeney as director, election of Melanie Bourke as executive director, and appointment of a new auditor. These developments continue to strengthen the governance and operational framework of the Australian real estate investment trust, which manages a significant portfolio of industrial warehouses valued at $1.4 billion. Investors may find this stability appealing as it underscores the fund’s commitment to sustainable income and capital growth.
