Dexus Demonstrates Resilience and Strategic Growth

October 29, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.

Dexus has reported a resilient performance with strong occupancy rates in its property portfolio and robust rent collections. The firm has successfully engaged in significant transactions, primarily divestments, and has repurposed a Brisbane office building into student accommodation, showcasing its strategic capabilities. Furthermore, Dexus continues to excel in sustainability, achieving high ratings and recognitions globally.

