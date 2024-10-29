Dexus Demonstrates Resilience and Strategic Growth

Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.

Dexus has reported a resilient performance with strong occupancy rates in its property portfolio and robust rent collections. The firm has successfully engaged in significant transactions, primarily divestments, and has repurposed a Brisbane office building into student accommodation, showcasing its strategic capabilities. Furthermore, Dexus continues to excel in sustainability, achieving high ratings and recognitions globally.

