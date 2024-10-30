News & Insights

Dexus AGM Highlights Leadership Transition and Strategic Growth

Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.

Dexus, a leading Australasian real asset group, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, marking the first AGM with Ross Du Vernet as the new Group CEO. The company has withdrawn a resolution concerning long-term incentive options following investor feedback, showcasing its responsiveness to shareholder concerns. With a robust portfolio and a strong executive team, Dexus is poised for continued growth and strategic development.

