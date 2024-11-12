Dexerials Expands European Reach with SemsoTec Alliance

Dexerials Corp. (JP:4980) has released an update.

Dexerials Corporation has invested in German design house SemsoTec Group, forming a strategic alliance to bolster its presence in the European automotive market. This partnership aims to leverage SemsoTec’s expertise in display and touch-oriented human-machine interfaces and Dexerials’ advanced materials technology to expand business opportunities in Europe and Asia. The collaboration reflects Dexerials’ strategy to drive growth in its automotive sector with a focus on innovative materials and solutions.

