News & Insights

Stocks

Dexelance Reports Growth and Expands Share Buyback Program

November 12, 2024 — 09:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Italian Design Brands SpA (IT:DEX) has released an update.

Dexelance S.p.A. reports a positive revenue growth of 4.7% for the first nine months of 2024, despite a challenging market environment. The company continues its own share purchase program, with an additional tranche approved, aiming to strengthen its market presence and brand positioning. While profitability shows improvement, the net financial position remains stable with strategic investments underway.

For further insights into IT:DEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.