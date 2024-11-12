Dexelance Reports Growth and Expands Share Buyback Program

Italian Design Brands SpA (IT:DEX) has released an update.

Dexelance S.p.A. reports a positive revenue growth of 4.7% for the first nine months of 2024, despite a challenging market environment. The company continues its own share purchase program, with an additional tranche approved, aiming to strengthen its market presence and brand positioning. While profitability shows improvement, the net financial position remains stable with strategic investments underway.

For further insights into IT:DEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.