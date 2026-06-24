DexCom to Roll Out Reimagined Stelo App With Global Expansion Plans

DexCom DXCM recently announced that it will begin rolling out its fully reimagined Stelo app experience in the United States starting in July. The updated app, available for Apple iPhone and Android users, is designed to make glucose insights more accessible and actionable for individuals seeking to better understand their metabolic health.

Alongside the app launch, DexCom reiterated its plans to expand Stelo internationally. The platform is expected to launch in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea later this year, with further expansion continuing into 2027. The updates were highlighted as part of a broader set of milestones shared by the company at Aspen Ideas: Health.

Per management, glucose is relevant to everyone, and a better understanding of glucose patterns can help prevent serious health complications. The company is working to expand access to glucose biosensing to bring preventive, personalized care closer to reality and make the Stelo app experience more approachable with real-time insights that help people act earlier, before disease takes hold.

Likely Trend of DXCM Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, DXCM shares lost 0.2% at yesterday’s closing. Year to date, the stock has gained 3.8% against the industry’s 18.3% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 7.4% in the same timeframe.

The rollout of the redesigned Stelo app and the planned international expansion may strengthen DexCom’s position in the growing glucose monitoring and metabolic health market. By enhancing the user experience and extending access to new geographic markets, the company is broadening the appeal of its Stelo platform beyond traditional diabetes management. The developments could support long-term revenue growth while reinforcing DexCom’s leadership in glucose biosensing technology.

DXCM currently has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

The reimagined Stelo app has been developed to help users better understand how everyday factors such as food, physical activity, sleep and stress affect their glucose levels and overall well-being. The updated experience aims to simplify glucose data and provide insights that are easier to interpret and act upon, supporting the growing shift toward preventive and personalized healthcare.

In addition to the app rollout, DexCom highlighted the recent FDA clearance of the Stelo for pediatric use. The recent clearance expanded its indication from adults aged 18 and older not using insulin to include children aged 2 years and older who are not using insulin. The approval comes as youth-onset Type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome continue to rise in the United States, providing families with greater access to glucose insights and improving metabolic health awareness from an early age.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Grandview Research, the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market was valued at $15.47 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% through 2033.

Factors like the growing cases of diabetes, the increasing adoption of CGM devices, growing clinical needs, technological innovation and shifting care models are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

At the recent Investor Day event, DexCom unveiled its next-generation CGM, the Dexcom G8 system, which is expected to be launched in late 2027 or early 2028. Features include step change improvement in glucose performance, a 50% smaller form factor than Dexcom G7 and advanced sensing capabilities.

DexCom, Inc. Price

DexCom, Inc. price | DexCom, Inc. Quote

DXCM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DexCom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

BrightSpring Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Revenues of $3.61 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 46.5%. BTSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 14.6%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.