DexCom Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $249.1 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $179.8 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269.1 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $1.308 billion from $1.157 billion last year.

DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $249.1 Mln. vs. $179.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $1.308 Bln vs. $1.157 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.18 B To $ 5.25 B

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