Devon's (DVN) Q4 Production Down 2% Due to Severe Weather

Devon Energy DVN fourth-quarter 2022 production volumes are likely to be down 2% due to extreme winter weather across its operations. Devon boasts a multi-basin portfolio and the adverse weather conditions significantly impacted its Williston Basin operations.



The extreme weather conditions resulted in well shut-ins, facility downtime and delays in the completion of activity. As a result, 15,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day of production was lost. Per the update, Devon is expected to produce an average of 636,000 Boe/d in the fourth quarter, including 316,000 barrels per day of oil.



Devon Energy has already restored production volumes in the affected regions and the production drop will be limited to its fourth-quarter volumes only.



Devon Energy initially expected its fourth-quarter 2022 production volumes in the range of 640,000-660,000 Boe/d, taking into consideration the accretive acquisitions of Williston Basin and Eagle.

Strong Asset Base

Despite an expected drop in the fourth-quarter production volumes, Devon Energy has sufficient production areas to recoup the production volumes.



In the beginning of third-quarter 2022, Devon Energy completed the acquisition of RimRock Oil and Gas LP in the Williston Basin. This acquisition also adds more than 100 highly economic undrilled locations, positioning Devon’s Williston assets to maintain high-margin production and strong free cash flow for years to come.



During the end of third-quarter, Devon Energy completed the acquisition of Validas Energy, which further expanded Devon’s operation in the Eagle Ford shale. This acquisition added 42,000 net acres and an oil-weighted production mix with a low-cost structure that will further boost margins and free cash flow of the company.

Price Performance

Devon Energy has gained 21.5% in the past six months compared with its industry’s growth of 13.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

