Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, '24 View Raised

Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 9.3%. Strong production volumes and efficient cost management allowed the company to enjoy the benefit of rising oil prices in the quarter.



GAAP earnings per share in the reported quarter were $1.34 compared with $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings in the second quarter was due to a 4-cent impact of fair value changes in financial instruments, 2 cents related to assets dispositions and one cent related to referred tax asset valuation allowance.

Revenues

Total revenues for the quarter were $3.91 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 billion by 1.1%.



The top line increased 13.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Production

Net production for the second quarter totaled 707,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), up 7% year over year. Actual production volume exceeded the guided range of 670,000- 690,000 Boe/d. Strong performance from Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford and Williston Basin boosted year-over-year production volumes.



Natural gas liquids production increased 10.9% year over year to 182,000 barrels per day (Bbl/d). Oil production amounted to 335,000 Bbl/d, up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis, attributed to a strong contribution from the Delaware Basin.

Realized Prices

Realized oil prices (including cash settlements) for the quarter were $78.95 per barrel, up 10.05% from $71.74 a year ago. Realized prices for natural gas liquids were $19.71 per barrel, up 10.8% from $17.79 in the prior-year quarter.



Realized gas prices were $1.10 per thousand cubic feet, reflecting a 33.7% decline from $1.66 a year ago.



Total oil equivalent realized prices, including cash settlements, were $44.29 per barrel of oil equivalent, up nearly 5.5% year over year.

Other Highlights

Total production expenses in second-quarter 2024 were $788 million, up 9.6% year over year.



Devon has repurchased 5.2 million shares at a total cost of $256 million in the second quarter from its $3 billion share-repurchase program. Since the inception of the buyback program in late 2021, the company has repurchased 54.7 million shares at a total cost of $2.7 billion.



Given this substantial progress and the expected free cash flow accretion from the recent Grayson Mill acquisition, Devon’s management has increased its share-repurchase authorization by 67% to $5 billion. The expanded authorization extends through mid-year 2026.



Production costs, including taxes, averaged $12.25 per barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) in the quarter, a decline of 1% from the prior period. This low-cost structure, coupled with the benefits of high-margin production, resulted in field-level cash margins of $31.19 per Boe in the reported quarter.



Management declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of 44 cents per share. This resulted in an annualized dividend of $1.76.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $1.16 billion compared with $0.87 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Jun 30, 2024, long-term debt amounted to $5.66 billion, down from $5.67 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Devon’s net cash from operating activities was $1.53 billion in the second quarter compared with $1.40 billion a year ago. Capital expenditures totaled $948 million, down 12.1% from the previous year quarter.

Guidance

Third-quarter production is expected in the range of 670,000-690,000 Boe per day and capital spending is estimated in the band of $870-$930 million.



Courtesy of strong first-half results, Devon is increasing its full-year 2024 production forecast to a range of 677,000-688,000 Boe per day from the prior guided range of 655,000-675,000 Boe/d. This incremental production in 2024 is expected to be delivered without an increase in capital.



Devon reiterated its capital expenditure in the band of $3.3-$3.6 billion for 2024.

Zacks Rank

Devon currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

