Devon Energy Corp. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.911 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $899 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.479 billion or $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 73.1% to $7.417 billion from $4.284 billion last year.

Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.911 Bln. vs. $899 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $7.417 Bln vs. $4.284 Bln last year.

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