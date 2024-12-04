News & Insights

Devolver Digital Finalizes Acquisition with Share Transfer

December 04, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Devolver Digital, Inc. (GB:DEVO) has released an update.

Devolver Digital, the indie video game publisher, has transferred 5,750,650 treasury shares to finalize its acquisition of System Era Softworks Inc. This move adjusts the company’s total voting rights, with 474,500,242 shares now in circulation, impacting shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines. Devolver continues to expand its portfolio with a strong pipeline of upcoming titles.

