News & Insights

Stocks

DevEx Resources Reports Promising Prospects and Strong Cash Position

October 21, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Ltd has completed significant drilling operations at the Nabarlek Uranium Project in Northern Territory, confirming promising uranium assays and planning further exploration. The company has also identified high-priority uranium anomalies at the Murphy West Uranium Project and achieved impressive rare earth element recoveries at the Kennedy Project. With a solid cash position of $11.2 million, DevEx is poised for continued exploration and development.

For further insights into AU:DEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UREQF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.