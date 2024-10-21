DevEx Resources Reports Promising Prospects and Strong Cash Position

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Ltd has completed significant drilling operations at the Nabarlek Uranium Project in Northern Territory, confirming promising uranium assays and planning further exploration. The company has also identified high-priority uranium anomalies at the Murphy West Uranium Project and achieved impressive rare earth element recoveries at the Kennedy Project. With a solid cash position of $11.2 million, DevEx is poised for continued exploration and development.

