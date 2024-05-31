News & Insights

Develop North PLC Declares Interim Dividend

May 31, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust (GB:DVNO) has released an update.

Develop North PLC has announced a first interim dividend of 1.00 pence per Ordinary share for the year ending on 30 November 2024, payable to shareholders registered by 14 June 2024. The payment date for this dividend is set for 28 June 2024. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, focuses on financing the residential and commercial property sectors.

