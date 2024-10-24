News & Insights

Develop Global Limited Reports Director’s Interest Change

October 24, 2024 — 01:21 am EDT

Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited has announced a change in director Shirley Eleanor In’Tveld’s interests, with the lapse of 200,000 director options set to expire on October 1, 2024. Despite this change, In’Tveld still retains 150,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This update may influence investor perception as it reflects strategic adjustments in the director’s financial involvement with the company.

