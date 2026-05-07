DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) reported a strong start to fiscal 2026, with management pointing to accelerating momentum in orders, improved profitability, and continued progress on the company’s transformation into five business units.

On the company’s first-quarterearnings call CEO Sebastian Schulte said DEUTZ “started really, really positively” in what he described as an “exciting but also challenging year” focused on transformation as well as growth and profitability. Schulte also highlighted DEUTZ’s promotion from the SDAX to the MDAX as a milestone, calling it “a nice recognition of successful work,” and noted the company’s recent acquisition activity is contributing to growth.

Q1 results: orders jump, EBIT margin improves

DEUTZ posted first-quarter order intake of EUR 771 million, up 41% year-over-year, while revenue rose 8% to EUR 530 million. EBIT margin improved to 7%, up 1.8 percentage points from the prior year period, and net income increased to EUR 21.8 million from a loss of roughly EUR 10 million in Q1 2025, according to CFO Oliver Neu.

Neu attributed the order intake increase of EUR 225 million primarily to the first-time consolidation of Frerk Aggregatebau (referred to on the call as FRAC), which accounted for EUR 145 million, with the remaining EUR 80 million described as organic growth. On profitability, Neu cited cost savings from the Future Fit program, improved plant utilization, and lower R&D spending as key contributors.

Cash flow metrics reflected both seasonality and acquisition spending. Neu said operating cash flow fell by about EUR 25 million versus the prior year’s “extraordinary high” Q1, while free cash flow before M&A was “slightly negative,” consistent with DEUTZ’s typical seasonal pattern. After M&A, free cash flow was around minus EUR 100 million due mainly to the Frerk acquisition as well as investments in ARX Robotics and TYTAN Technologies. Net debt rose to EUR 385 million (including roughly EUR 80 million of leasing), while the equity ratio remained 47.3% and leverage was 1.7.

Neu also reiterated a dividend proposal of EUR 0.18 per share for the annual general meeting.

New five-unit structure and performance by business line

Schulte said DEUTZ began 2026 with a new operating structure aligned to its strategy, with five business units—Engines, Service, Energy, NewTech, and Defense—each led with profit-and-loss responsibility. “That’s more than just an organigram,” Schulte said, adding that the setup has been “working extremely well” since implementation.

Engines: Schulte said the unit returned “back in black,” pointing to a recovery in key markets such as construction and agriculture. He said engines revenue rose 5.3% year-over-year while new orders increased 26%. Profitability improved significantly versus a slightly negative level in the prior year’s comparable presentation framework. He cited higher utilization, Future Fit savings, and demand for new products. Schulte also described customer interest in a new “G-Drive” initiative for power generation, noting more than 30 potential customers attended an event in Cologne and that orders could materialize in coming quarters.

Schulte said the unit returned “back in black,” pointing to a recovery in key markets such as construction and agriculture. He said engines revenue rose 5.3% year-over-year while new orders increased 26%. Profitability improved significantly versus a slightly negative level in the prior year’s comparable presentation framework. He cited higher utilization, Future Fit savings, and demand for new products. Schulte also described customer interest in a new “G-Drive” initiative for power generation, noting more than 30 potential customers attended an event in Cologne and that orders could materialize in coming quarters. Service: Schulte highlighted an AI-driven AutoStore system at the company’s logistics center in Cologne aimed at lowering costs and expanding spare-parts capacity. He said service revenue reached EUR 148 million in Q1, up from a EUR 130 million to EUR 138 million range in recent quarters, and that March service revenue exceeded EUR 50 million for the first time. Schulte noted margins eased slightly due to ramp-up costs and a prior-year mix that was “a little higher than normal,” but called the trajectory “very healthy, profitable growth.”

Schulte highlighted an AI-driven AutoStore system at the company’s logistics center in Cologne aimed at lowering costs and expanding spare-parts capacity. He said service revenue reached EUR 148 million in Q1, up from a EUR 130 million to EUR 138 million range in recent quarters, and that March service revenue exceeded EUR 50 million for the first time. Schulte noted margins eased slightly due to ramp-up costs and a prior-year mix that was “a little higher than normal,” but called the trajectory “very healthy, profitable growth.” Energy: Energy posted first-quarter revenue of EUR 50 million, with results influenced by the mid-quarter closing of the Frerk acquisition. Schulte said Frerk contributed EUR 145 million of order intake, and total new orders were “just above EUR 200 million,” with an order backlog of EUR 240 million. He described visibility as “extremely strong,” particularly given data center demand, and said margin pressure in Q1 was driven by foreign exchange impacts in the U.S. and product mix. Schulte said the company expected “a significant improvement in the 2nd quarter,” with profitability anticipated to return closer to Q1 2025 levels. He also said DEUTZ’s North African genset business, Magideutz in Casablanca, has completed its turnaround and is now EBIT positive with annual revenue in the “mid 20 million EUR.”

Energy posted first-quarter revenue of EUR 50 million, with results influenced by the mid-quarter closing of the Frerk acquisition. Schulte said Frerk contributed EUR 145 million of order intake, and total new orders were “just above EUR 200 million,” with an order backlog of EUR 240 million. He described visibility as “extremely strong,” particularly given data center demand, and said margin pressure in Q1 was driven by foreign exchange impacts in the U.S. and product mix. Schulte said the company expected “a significant improvement in the 2nd quarter,” with profitability anticipated to return closer to Q1 2025 levels. He also said DEUTZ’s North African genset business, Magideutz in Casablanca, has completed its turnaround and is now EBIT positive with annual revenue in the “mid 20 million EUR.” NewTech: Schulte characterized NewTech as a “growth option” rather than a fully scaled business today, with revenue still at a low level and orders largely prototype or small-series. He said quarterly losses were reduced by roughly half, from about minus 12 to minus 6, as the company focused on improving earnings while converting pipeline into revenue. He added that DEUTZ has not yet secured a large order in NewTech.

Schulte characterized NewTech as a “growth option” rather than a fully scaled business today, with revenue still at a low level and orders largely prototype or small-series. He said quarterly losses were reduced by roughly half, from about minus 12 to minus 6, as the company focused on improving earnings while converting pipeline into revenue. He added that DEUTZ has not yet secured a large order in NewTech. Defense (and Others): Schulte said Defense, which also includes HJS Emission Technology, is becoming more relevant following the SOBEK Group acquisition and ongoing partnerships. He reported Q1 revenue of EUR 22.1 million, order intake of EUR 26 million, and an order backlog of nearly EUR 40 million. Schulte said DEUTZ received initial meaningful orders connected to the German Army’s loitering drone package, where DEUTZ supplies drive systems through SOBEK, though he did not disclose customer names. He described ongoing R&D investment to make DEUTZ’s portfolio “defense ready” and noted a “fair” margin level of around 13% for the unit.

Market conditions and orders: management discusses engines and energy trends

During Q&A, Berenberg’s Lasse Stüben asked about the strong order intake in Engines and whether it would continue into Q2. Schulte said engine book-to-bill was “just shy of 1.2,” driven by orders from the U.S., Europe, and China, including large construction-sector orders from “one customer in the United States” and “two European customers,” plus smaller, high-margin orders from China for special equipment. He said the company expected April and May orders “at least probably on that level” as recent months, but added he would be “a bit more cautious” about expecting further increases, citing the potential macro impact of high oil prices.

Schulte also said DEUTZ had not seen negative impacts such as cancellations from the conflict environment referenced in the discussion, adding that shifts in timing between customers have occurred but that the company was “pretty resilient at this point in time.”

On production volume, a company representative said Q1 engine unit volumes were “around 30,000, 32,000 engines.” Schulte said that level implies utilization remains low, leaving room for potential upside if volumes increase.

Stüben also asked about organic order intake in Energy excluding the Frerk contribution. Schulte said the order profile is inherently “lumpy,” particularly at Blue Star, where dealer flows and large-customer ordering patterns can swing quarter-to-quarter. Neu added that comparisons can be distorted by the timing of large individual orders, noting that the prior-year quarter reflected different timing effects.

Guidance reiterated as DEUTZ evaluates stronger momentum

Schulte reiterated full-year revenue guidance of EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 2.5 billion and maintained the EBIT margin range of 6.5% to 8%. He acknowledged investors had viewed the margin range as broad, but said earlier-year visibility was limited. He suggested the company was trending toward the upper end, citing performance in several business units, while noting that DEUTZ was still in the middle of its first budget update and had not changed guidance on the call.

For 2026, Schulte said DEUTZ expects positive free cash flow in a “high double-digit million EUR amount.” He also emphasized management’s focus on “quality before volume,” particularly in the Engines business, and described NewTech investment as an option the company “must afford” to remain positioned for future electrification dynamics.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services. In addition, the company provides compact engine systems and engine accessories. The company products are used in various applications, such as construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, and other applications.

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