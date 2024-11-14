Deutsche Telekom Q3 Results Climb; Lifts FY24 Earnings View

(RTTNews) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit Group share climbed 53.7 percent to 2.96 billion euros from last year's 1.92 billion euros. Earnings per share grew 55.2 percent to 0.60 euro from 0.39 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net profit was 2.34 billion euros, compared to 2.27 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share reached 0.47 euro, compared to prior year's 0.46 euro.

Adjusted EBITDA AL went up 5.8 percent to 11.10 billion euros from prior year's 10.49 billion euros. On organic terms, the growth was 6.4 percent.

Net revenue grew 3.4% to 28.50 billion euros from 27.56 billion euros a year ago. Net revenue improved 3.6 percent in organic terms. Service revenue went up by 3.7 percent to 24.13 billion euros.

As announced earlier, Deutsche Telekom is set to pay out a dividend of 90 euro cents per share in the coming year for the current financial year, subject to approval by the relevant bodies.

Deutsche Telekom is also planning share buy-backs for 2025 with a volume of up to 2 billion euros.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, Deutsche Telekom now expects to report adjusted EBITDA AL of around 43.0 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of around 42.9 billion euros.

The revision relates to T-Mobile US raising the mid-point of its guidance range by $50 million, and to an expected increase in earnings of now 0.1 billion euros contributed by business outside of the United States.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

