Deutsche Bank Upgrades Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.11% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vertical Aerospace is $1.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 20.11% from its latest reported closing price of $0.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vertical Aerospace is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertical Aerospace. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 38.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVTL is 0.00%, an increase of 98.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.36% to 782K shares. The put/call ratio of EVTL is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 544K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 46.75% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 96.72% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 26.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing a decrease of 390.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 91.96% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTL by 62.79% over the last quarter.

Vertical Aerospace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertical Aerospace is pioneering electric aviation. The company was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of the Ovo Group, a leading energy and technology group and Europe’s largest independent energy retailer. Over the past five years, Vertical has focused on building the most experienced and senior team in the eVTOL industry, who have over 1,700 combined years of engineering experience, and have certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems. Vertical’s top-tier partner ecosystem is expected to de-risk operational execution and its pathway to certification, allow for a lean cost structure and enable production at scale. Vertical has receivedconditional pre-orders for a total of up to 1,350 aircraft from American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow and Iberojet, which includes conditional pre-order options from Virgin Atlantic and Marubeni, and in doing so, is creating multiple potential near term and actionable routes to market.

