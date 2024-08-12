Deutsche Bank Upgrades Eli Lilly and (LLY)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.27% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly and is $947.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $606.00 to a high of $1,172.85. The average price target represents an increase of 6.27% from its latest reported closing price of $891.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly and is 35,769MM, a decrease of 8.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,091 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an increase of 175 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLY is 1.25%, an increase of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 861,955K shares. The put/call ratio of LLY is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 97,367K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,899K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,405K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,438K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 80.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,883K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,821K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,536K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,950K shares , representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,613K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,827K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLY by 14.97% over the last quarter.

Lilly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. It was founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today it remains true to that mission in all its work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

