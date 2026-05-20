Deutsche Bank Upgrades Elevance Health (ELV)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.64% Downside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health is $399.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $334.31 to a high of $516.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.64% from its latest reported closing price of $402.27 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health is 176,691MM, a decrease of 11.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 47.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health. This is an decrease of 821 owner(s) or 35.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELV is 0.25%, an increase of 37.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 220,054K shares. The put/call ratio of ELV is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 14,345K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,229K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,290K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 87.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,356K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Sanders Capital holds 5,894K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,751K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,193K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,125K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 54.60% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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