Deutsche Bank Upgrades Centene (CNC)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Centene (NYSE:CNC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.40% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Centene is $57.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $75.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.40% from its latest reported closing price of $59.15 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Centene is 152,728MM, a decrease of 14.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 886 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an decrease of 632 owner(s) or 41.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.15%, an increase of 32.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 543,255K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 33,614K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,799K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 86.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 31,234K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 21,630K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company.

Harris Associates L P holds 14,095K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,051K shares , representing an increase of 35.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 30.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,988K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,271K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 58.72% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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