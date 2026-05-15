Deutsche Bank Upgrades BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.64% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for BWX Technologies is $238.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.64% from its latest reported closing price of $204.66 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BWX Technologies is 2,632MM, a decrease of 22.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an decrease of 335 owner(s) or 28.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.21%, an increase of 37.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.45% to 93,777K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,891K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,094K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,573K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares , representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 84.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,523K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 85.55% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,901K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares , representing a decrease of 18.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 83.85% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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