Deutsche Bank reports Q3 profit before tax EUR 2.3B

Third-quarter profit growth driven by approximately EUR 440M partial release of Postbank-related litigation provisions, combined with operating momentum; Profit before tax of EUR 2.3B with post-tax profit of EUR 1.7B; Post-tax RoTE of 10.2% and cost/income ratio of 63%; Operating results, excluding Postbank-related litigation release, increase year on year to a third-quarter record level; Profit before tax of EUR 1.8B, up 6%; post-tax profit up 8% to EUR 1.3B; Post-tax RoTE of 7.6%, up from 7.3%, and cost/income ratio of 69%, down from 72%, compared to prior year quarter; Sustained revenue and business growth; Net revenues up 5% year on year to EUR 7.5B; Commissions and fee income up 5% year on year to EUR 2.5B; Net inflows of EUR 27B across Private Bank and Asset Management; Continued operating cost discipline; Adjusted costs of EUR 5B, up 2% year on year, in line with 2024 quarterly guidance for the third consecutive quarter; Noninterest expenses down 8% year on year to EUR 4.7B, or EUR 5.2B, flat year on year, ex-Postbank litigation release; Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio rises to 13.8%; Authorization sought for further share repurchases. “In these three months, we made important progress in putting legacy litigation matters behind us, while also producing a record third-quarter profit in our operating business,” said Christian Sewing, CEO. “This reflects our strong franchise, positive momentum across our businesses, and sustained cost discipline. Our Global Hausbank is ideally positioned to help clients navigate the uncertainties in today’s environment, and this reinforces our confidence that we will continue on our path of profitable growth and exceed our original goals for capital distributions to shareholders. We have now sought authorization for further share repurchases.”

