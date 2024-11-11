News & Insights

Stocks
DB

Deutsche Bank fires 111 senior managers to cut costs, FT reports

November 11, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank (DB) has fired 111 senior managers in its retail and private wealth unit as the division implements cost cuts in order to meet its stretch 2025 targets, Olaf Storbek of The Financial Times reports. The bank is seeking to reduce the unit’s cost-to-income ratio from 80% this time last year to 60%-65% next year. The current ratio stands at 77%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.