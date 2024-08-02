Deutsche Bank (DB) to Offload $1B US Commercial Property Loans

Deutsche Bank DB plans to offload almost $1 billion of its U.S. commercial property loans to trim down commercial and real estate (CRE) loan exposure, per a Bloomberg report. The move comes as rising interest rates have weighed on profits in the bank’s real estate portfolio.



The Frankfurt-based bank is marketing the loan book to secure some capital relief.



Deutsche Bank is one of the largest lenders to U.S. commercial real estate developers and especially offices. As of Jun 30, 2024, DB’s loan portfolio comprised $16 billion in U.S. commercial real estate loans, of which $7 billion was tied specifically to office properties.



The company has been witnessing elevated provisions for commercial property for the past few years. The company’s provision for credit losses witnessed a CAGR of 23.4% over the last five years (ended 2023). In the first half of 2024, for the investment bank segment, provisions were materially higher compared with the previous year, particularly due to the CRE sector. This indicates that the bank will need to take further steps to alleviate the strain on its holdings.



The commercial property market has been severely affected by the rise in borrowing costs. Due to an increase in remote work, the U.S. offices have seen an increase in vacancies, making them among the lowest performing.



Other banks are also reducing their exposure to CRE loans. In May, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM signed agreements with multiple buyers to divest U.S.-based office loans worth $316 million at a discount. CM’s provisions also surged in its second quarter due to its exposure to CRE. Also, in the same month, WaFd, Inc. WAFD entered into an agreement to sell 2,000 commercial multi-family real estate loans to Bank of America for $2.9 billion. These WAFD loans have an unpaid principal balance of $3.2 billion.



Over the past six months, shares of DB have gained 11.9% on the NYSE compared with the industry’s growth of 10.3%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Deutsche Bank carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.