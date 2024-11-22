Destination XL reports Q3 EPS (3c) vs 6c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $107.5M vs $119.2M last year. “DXL’s business continued to be challenged in the third quarter by consumer spending headwinds which resulted in lower traffic to our stores and lower conversion online. The consumer has been very price conscious, and our customers are gravitating toward our more moderate and entry-level price points. Despite these challenges, we have maintained our disciplined operating regimen, and we have avoided a material erosion in merchandise margin, while keeping our inventory position healthy and controlling our operating expenses,” said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DXLG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.