Destination Italia Secures Bondholders’ Approval for Regulation Changes

Destination Italia S.p.A., a leader in experiential tourism, has received approval from bondholders to implement changes to its “Portale Sardegna 2019-2024 5%” bond loan regulation, which includes adjustments to the maturity date and interest rate. This development highlights the company’s proactive approach in managing financial instruments to support its growth and innovation in the tourism sector.

