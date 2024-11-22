Despegar Prepares for Key 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Despegar (DESP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Despegar.com, Corp. is gearing up for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 12, 2024, in Buenos Aires. Shareholders will vote on key proposals, including the re-election of directors and the ratification of Price Waterhouse & Co. as the accounting firm for 2024. Investors are encouraged to participate either in person or virtually to cast their votes on these crucial decisions.
For further insights into DESP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Braces for Wrestling Shift
- Ford (NYSE:F) Turns Down New Canadian Battery Plant
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) New Study on AI PCs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.