Despegar Prepares for Key 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Despegar.com, Corp. is gearing up for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 12, 2024, in Buenos Aires. Shareholders will vote on key proposals, including the re-election of directors and the ratification of Price Waterhouse & Co. as the accounting firm for 2024. Investors are encouraged to participate either in person or virtually to cast their votes on these crucial decisions.

