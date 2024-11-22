News & Insights

Stocks

Despegar Prepares for Key 2024 Shareholder Meeting

November 22, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Despegar (DESP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Despegar.com, Corp. is gearing up for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 12, 2024, in Buenos Aires. Shareholders will vote on key proposals, including the re-election of directors and the ratification of Price Waterhouse & Co. as the accounting firm for 2024. Investors are encouraged to participate either in person or virtually to cast their votes on these crucial decisions.

For further insights into DESP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DESP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.